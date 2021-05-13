L&F Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:LNFAU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 18th

L&F Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:LNFAU) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 18th. L&F Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of L&F Acquisition stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

