Liberum Capital Boosts FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Price Target to GBX 105

FirstGroup (LON:FGP) had its target price upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 105 ($1.37) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transport operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a top pick rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 79.71 ($1.04).

FGP stock opened at GBX 77.40 ($1.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. FirstGroup has a 1-year low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 101.30 ($1.32). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 75.79. The firm has a market cap of £945.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

