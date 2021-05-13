Liberum Capital Upgrades Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) to “Buy”

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SFSHF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

SFSHF opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. Safestore has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

