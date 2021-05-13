Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Bought by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LSI. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $109,855,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth $65,244,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Life Storage by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 311,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,189,000 after buying an additional 215,143 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth $25,242,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Life Storage by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,632,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,479,000 after buying an additional 189,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,566. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $97.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

In other Life Storage news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $162,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,034.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

