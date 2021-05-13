Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $198.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

LGND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.33.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LGND stock opened at $125.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.64. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.