LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Shares Sold by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) by 15.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,137,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the period. LightInTheBox comprises approximately 0.6% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in LightInTheBox were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LITB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in LightInTheBox by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,548,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 249,700 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.89. 256,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,158. The firm has a market cap of $323.89 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $5.69.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 76.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $132.75 million during the quarter.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox is a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to consumers around the world. The Company offers customers a convenient way to shop for a wide selection of products at attractive prices through its www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com, www.ezbuy.com and other websites and mobile applications, which are available in 25 major languages and cover more than 140 countries.

