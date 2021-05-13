Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $311.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.65% from the stock’s previous close.

LIN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $293.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde has a 12-month low of $172.76 and a 12-month high of $303.87. The firm has a market cap of $152.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.83, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,890,678,000 after acquiring an additional 271,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after acquiring an additional 866,271 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,060,000 after acquiring an additional 295,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,479,000 after acquiring an additional 159,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

