LiquidApps (DAPP) Reaches Market Cap of $31.66 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 25.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 12th. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. LiquidApps has a market cap of $31.66 million and $48,664.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000446 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00048871 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

