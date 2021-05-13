Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CFO Sells $355,011.93 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CFO Jorge Celaya sold 14,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $355,011.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,151.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jorge Celaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Jorge Celaya sold 68,854 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $1,699,316.72.

On Friday, February 19th, Jorge Celaya sold 2,345 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $45,000.55.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Jorge Celaya sold 82,743 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $1,567,979.85.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $976.50 million, a P/E ratio of -252.73 and a beta of 1.20. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LQDT shares. TheStreet downgraded Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at $8,962,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,685,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,198,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,344,000 after purchasing an additional 204,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 109,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

