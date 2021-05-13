Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th.

Live Oak Bancshares has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

LOB opened at $61.28 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.33.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

