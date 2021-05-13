Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Acquires 486 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 107.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth about $6,235,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 391.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 336,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

NYSE CCI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.15. 17,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.79. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $189.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,280 shares of company stock worth $680,983 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.