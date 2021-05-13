Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Purchases 169 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 101.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.32.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $222.63. 72,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,231,320. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.82 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.