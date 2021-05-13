Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $53.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,780. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.14. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $55.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

