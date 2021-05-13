Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 177,865 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 85.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,865 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.8% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.63. The company had a trading volume of 227,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,724,353. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.88.

