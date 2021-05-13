Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.11.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $7.20 on Wednesday, hitting $380.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,367. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.87. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The company has a market capitalization of $105.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

