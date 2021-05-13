Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Hits $0.0141 on Top Exchanges

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 13th. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io, IDAX and Switcheo Network. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00078632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.84 or 0.00575850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.64 or 0.00228936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $541.87 or 0.01091645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $598.69 or 0.01206112 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO] was first traded on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Switcheo Network, DragonEX, Gate.io and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

