Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.14.

NYSE LOW opened at $195.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.20 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

