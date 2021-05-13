LSV Asset Management Boosts Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,296 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.41% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $16,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,429,000 after buying an additional 241,076 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,285,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,023,000 after purchasing an additional 248,157 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 815,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,019,000 after purchasing an additional 46,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 28,048 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 306,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $52.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.56. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $600.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.42%.

In other news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $58,139.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $878,941.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,940,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

