LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 400,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $10,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in The Aaron’s by 57.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 12.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 33.0% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period.

NYSE AAN opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 14.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.33.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This is an increase from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAN. Zacks Investment Research raised The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.18.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

