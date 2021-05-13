LSV Asset Management Has $14.87 Million Holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 37.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 700,647 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 192,021 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $14,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FFIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson began coverage on Flushing Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.87. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $25.22.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

