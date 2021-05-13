LSV Asset Management Has $17.19 Million Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,697,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $17,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 68,853 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PGRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.71.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

