LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 491,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,242 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $14,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Honda Motor by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Honda Motor by 156.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSE HMC opened at $29.85 on Thursday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.27 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

