LSV Asset Management Makes New $10.89 Million Investment in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 973,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,889,000. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.61% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRWD. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $125,000.
Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.46.
Several analysts have recently commented on IRWD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.
In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 505,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $4,646,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,164.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,210 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
