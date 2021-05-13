LSV Asset Management Makes New $10.89 Million Investment in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 973,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,889,000. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.61% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRWD. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $125,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IRWD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 505,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $4,646,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,164.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,210 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

