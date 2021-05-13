Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Acquired by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,936 shares during the quarter. Lumen Technologies makes up about 1.3% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUMN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

Shares of LUMN stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $14.19. 67,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,540,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $11.63.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

