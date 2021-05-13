Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $81.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $120.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LITE. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $97.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.18.

Get Lumentum alerts:

LITE stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.16. 44,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.65. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $66.33 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.