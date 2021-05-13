Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target dropped by DA Davidson from $110.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.29.

Get Lumentum alerts:

NASDAQ LITE traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.47. The stock had a trading volume of 51,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,804. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. Lumentum’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 71.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Lumentum by 1,063.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.