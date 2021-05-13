Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading Down 11.1%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s share price was down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.62 and last traded at $17.70. Approximately 69,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,531,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,037,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

