Lunyr (LUN) Price Tops $0.43

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Lunyr coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000889 BTC on popular exchanges. Lunyr has a total market cap of $981,821.83 and approximately $10,815.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lunyr has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00084885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00019046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.46 or 0.01032678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00067719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00110769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr (CRYPTO:LUN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

