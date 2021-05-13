Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

LYRA opened at $7.96 on Thursday. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

