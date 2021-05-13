Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for patients with ear, nose and throat diseases. The company’s proprietary technology platform, XTreo(TM), is designed to precisely and consistently deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue. Its initial product candidates consist LYR-210 and LYR-220 which are in clinical stage. Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, Mass. “

Shares of LYRA stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.96. 80,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,170. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.57. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $17.30.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 815,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 427,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 56,839 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

