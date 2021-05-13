M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) fell 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.26 and last traded at $68.10. 6,498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 298,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.92.

Several brokerages have commented on MHO. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $828.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $248,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $277,763.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,574 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. FMR LLC boosted its position in M/I Homes by 94.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in M/I Homes by 17.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in M/I Homes by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in M/I Homes by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.