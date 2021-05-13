Madden Advisory Services Inc. Sells 156 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XNTK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,649,000.

Shares of XNTK traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.00. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,787. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.56 and a 200 day moving average of $142.36. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a one year low of $84.03 and a one year high of $161.34.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

