Madden Advisory Services Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,592. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $227.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.49.

