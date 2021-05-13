Madden Advisory Services Inc. Sells 409 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $310,739,000. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,025,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after buying an additional 670,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,704,000 after buying an additional 653,310 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.41. 137,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,373,293. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $138.37 and a one year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

