MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Hits $5.46 on Exchanges

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 23.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 12th. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for $5.46 or 0.00011146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 21% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,611,619 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

