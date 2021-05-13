Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.57

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.57 and traded as high as $3.70. Maiden shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 175,814 shares.

The company has a market cap of $306.73 million, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.41 million during the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maiden by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 22,534 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden during the fourth quarter worth $489,000. 23.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

