Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.57

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.57 and traded as high as $3.70. Maiden shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 175,814 shares.
The company has a market cap of $306.73 million, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.41 million during the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%.
Maiden Company Profile (NASDAQ:MHLD)
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.
Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.