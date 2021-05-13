Manchester United Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,184 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the typical volume of 207 put options.
NYSE MANU opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Manchester United has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $670.10 million, a PE ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.35.
Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Manchester United’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Manchester United will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Manchester United by 3,696,848.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,897 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,738,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the first quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in Manchester United by 823.4% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 92,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 82,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Manchester United during the first quarter worth about $1,153,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.
About Manchester United
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
