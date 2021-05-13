Manchester United Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,184 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the typical volume of 207 put options.

NYSE MANU opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Manchester United has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $670.10 million, a PE ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.35.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Manchester United’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Manchester United will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MANU has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manchester United has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Manchester United by 3,696,848.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,897 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,738,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the first quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in Manchester United by 823.4% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 92,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 82,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Manchester United during the first quarter worth about $1,153,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

