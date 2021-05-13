ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $83.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of ManTech International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. ManTech International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.50.

NASDAQ:MANT traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,004. ManTech International has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.68 and its 200-day moving average is $83.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. ManTech International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. FMR LLC grew its stake in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ManTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ManTech International by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

