MANTRA DAO (OM) Market Cap Hits $77.29 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000531 BTC on exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $77.29 million and approximately $14.89 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00086584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00019229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.64 or 0.01066234 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00070430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00115148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,051.21 or 0.10187904 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 293,603,220 coins. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

