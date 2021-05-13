Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s stock price was down 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.16 and last traded at $25.40. Approximately 101,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 30,169,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MARA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.62 and a beta of 4.33.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Carroll Berg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $395,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,998.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $34,055,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,458 shares in the company, valued at $70,953,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 780,000 shares of company stock worth $37,720,800 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 267,807.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 808,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

