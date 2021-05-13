Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is a life sciences company providing products for the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. The company offer products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, protein labeling and detection to biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics and cell and gene therapy companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO, Calif. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

MRVI stock opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $40.24.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $12,331,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,137.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,412,000 after acquiring an additional 732,770 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,383,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,232,000 after buying an additional 242,648 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,770,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 61,029 shares during the period.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

