Mario J. Gabelli Sells 2,779 Shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Stock

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,779 shares of GAMCO Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $64,167.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at $199,543.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GAMCO Investors stock opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $662.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.64. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBL. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in GAMCO Investors by 85.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

