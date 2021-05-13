Mark J. Hart Sells 7,611 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $2,435,139.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,585,545.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $304.07 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $140.01 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.78 and a 200-day moving average of $283.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,592,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,018,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,656,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,944,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,502,000 after acquiring an additional 305,037 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.14.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.