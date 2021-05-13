Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Given Hold Rating at Robert W. Baird

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.65.

Marriott International stock opened at $135.94 on Thursday. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.50 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.10.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,241.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 3.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

