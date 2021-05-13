Marshalls’ (MSLH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Marshalls from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 770.25 ($10.06).

LON:MSLH opened at GBX 725 ($9.47) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 599.58. Marshalls has a 52-week low of GBX 544.50 ($7.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 816.50 ($10.67). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 713.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 706.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, insider Tim Pile sold 2,300 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($9.16), for a total transaction of £16,123 ($21,064.80). Also, insider Martyn Coffey sold 149,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 705 ($9.21), for a total transaction of £1,051,338.30 ($1,373,580.22). Insiders acquired 64 shares of company stock worth $45,150 over the last ninety days.

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

