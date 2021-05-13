Martha Goldberg Aronson Acquires 1,500 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Stock

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $35.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.61. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSII shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,279 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,034,000 after buying an additional 64,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 87.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 102,642 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 13.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 198.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 374,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

