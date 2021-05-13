Martha Goldberg Aronson Acquires 1,500 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Stock

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $35.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.61. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $48.28.
Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,279 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,034,000 after buying an additional 64,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 87.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 102,642 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 13.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 198.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 374,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.
