Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Director John H. Chuang Acquires 10,000 Shares

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Director John H. Chuang acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE DOOR opened at $116.91 on Thursday. Masonite International Co. has a 52-week low of $52.26 and a 52-week high of $132.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.19 and a beta of 1.76.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Masonite International by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

DOOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.57.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

