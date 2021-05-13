MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $133.00 at Citigroup

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.17.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $113.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $119.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $142,339.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. Insiders have sold 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126 in the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 12.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after purchasing an additional 102,552 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth $10,930,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth $267,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 21.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

