MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.400-5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.20 billion-$8.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.70 billion.MasTec also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.250-1.250 EPS.

NYSE MTZ opened at $113.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.01 and its 200 day moving average is $79.92. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $119.23.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.17.

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $1,573,720.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $142,339.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

