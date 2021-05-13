Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. Mastercard posted earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $8.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.33 to $11.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie upped their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.27.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.65, for a total transaction of $19,427,300.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,695,460,275.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,407 shares of company stock valued at $56,280,679 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Mastercard by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,387,000 after buying an additional 965,165 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,662,000 after buying an additional 955,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in Mastercard by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,426,000 after buying an additional 482,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $356.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $263.96 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $353.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

